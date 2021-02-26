Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC) Director Ian Slater Sells 9,250,000 Shares

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC) Director Ian Slater sold 9,250,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$925,000.00.

Ian Slater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Ian Slater acquired 250,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Shares of CVE:LBC remained flat at $C$0.50 during trading hours on Friday. 181,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,506. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Libero Copper & Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.99 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit consisting of 49 unpatented lode mining claims with a total area of 409 hectares located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims totaling 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

