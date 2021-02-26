Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $4.89 on Friday, hitting $145.36. 173,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.34.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

