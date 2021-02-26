Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667,411 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.59% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $41,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,457,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,842,900 shares of company stock worth $99,401,995. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.26. 5,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

