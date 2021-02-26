LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Trading Up 7% Following Insider Buying Activity

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 766,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,045,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Specifically, COO Brad Michael Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

About LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a telemedicine company with a portfolio of online direct-to-consumer brands. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. Its network of physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the U.S.

