Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $150.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -151.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.16.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGND. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

