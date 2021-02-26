Lightstreams Tops One Day Volume of $14,231.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 26% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $643,437.38 and $14,231.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.99 or 0.00696747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00033979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00060220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

