LikeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.48 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $19,464.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.86 or 0.00700499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00029745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00033992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00039931 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,019,099,889 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,548,641 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

