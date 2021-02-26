Lincluden Management Ltd. Buys 12,410 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises 0.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,541 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 485,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,051 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.77. 244,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,328,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

