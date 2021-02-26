Lincluden Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,099 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Sun Life Financial worth $23,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 114,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLF traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,192. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

