Lincluden Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 432,316 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 3.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $29,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after purchasing an additional 452,855 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,419,000 after buying an additional 1,131,774 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 23.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,629,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,805,000 after buying an additional 1,649,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after buying an additional 4,380,039 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 190.9% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,435,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after buying an additional 2,910,759 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. 164,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

