Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $56.94 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 422,134 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 5.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $56,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. 81,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

