Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $6.68 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,780 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for about 0.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $301,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,976. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $47.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

