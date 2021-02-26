Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $7.28 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. The Kroger comprises 0.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after buying an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in The Kroger by 29.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,894,000 after buying an additional 527,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 158,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,149,029. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

