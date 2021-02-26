Lincluden Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 572,630 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 5.2% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Enbridge worth $49,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Enbridge by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Enbridge by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after buying an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after buying an additional 1,191,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $34.39. 233,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,607,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

