Lincluden Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 475,712 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 9.5% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $91,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,883,000 after purchasing an additional 372,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after purchasing an additional 840,785 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204,903 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.29. 91,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $63.78.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

