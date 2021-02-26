Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 17,700 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 526,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

