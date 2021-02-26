Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 92,205 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 551,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,205 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ING shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE:ING traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 232,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,044. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.