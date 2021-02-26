Lincluden Management Ltd. Takes $7.41 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,000. American Tower comprises approximately 0.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in American Tower by 103.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after buying an additional 695,284 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in American Tower by 574.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,784,000 after purchasing an additional 589,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.18. 44,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.55. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.42.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.