Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,791 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 4.2% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $40,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,984,000 after buying an additional 326,359 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 66,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,134.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $44.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

