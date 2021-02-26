Liquidity Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $52,983.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $842,351.46 and $52,983.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.82 or 0.00487105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00082565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.00477205 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

