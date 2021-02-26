Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market cap of $400,750.12 and $7,861.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk Machine Learning token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.33 or 0.00487938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00072086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00082801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.69 or 0.00486578 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lisk Machine Learning

