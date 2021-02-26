Litecoin Trading Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $171.31 or 0.00369821 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.40 billion and approximately $8.17 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,551,238 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

