Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,653,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,869 shares of company stock worth $11,730,274. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $258.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.