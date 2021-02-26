LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. LivePerson reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivePerson.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

LivePerson stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,114 shares of company stock worth $25,518,825 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 19.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

