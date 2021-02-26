LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $71.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.17, but opened at $64.40. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. LivePerson shares last traded at $63.17, with a volume of 17,754 shares.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,114 shares of company stock worth $25,518,825. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

