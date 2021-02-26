LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading Up 12.1%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares were up 12.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 983,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,110,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several research analysts have commented on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveXLive Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $299.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,110 shares of company stock valued at $153,689. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in LiveXLive Media by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 342.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 94,820 shares during the period. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.