Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBLCF shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $49.39. 961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $55.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

