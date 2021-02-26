Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Scotiabank

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.78% from the company’s current price.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. 961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $55.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

