Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LBLCF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $49.39. 961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $55.05.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

