Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Lowered to $78.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LBLCF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

LBLCF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. 961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $55.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

