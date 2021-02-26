Lobstex (LOBS) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $75,778.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,395,539 coins and its circulating supply is 21,395,527 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

