Loopring (LRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.68 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $623.07 million and approximately $46.68 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.88 or 0.00697428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00033119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,036,268 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.