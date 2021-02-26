Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 379,773 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 379,773 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $42,849,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Wynn Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,494 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average is $94.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $138.26.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

