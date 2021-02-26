Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,460 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.62% of iRhythm Technologies worth $42,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,762.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $10,453,750 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.77.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $147.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.96. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

