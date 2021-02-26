Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $45.21 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485,252 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.40% of UDR worth $45,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,567,000 after buying an additional 257,650 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 2,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 96.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

