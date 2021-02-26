Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $46 Million Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 232,114 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.59% of NuVasive worth $46,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 47.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,346 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 267,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 109,142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 168.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 165,676 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 217,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 58,594 shares during the period.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $71.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -265.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

