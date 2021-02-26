Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 34,300 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $45,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,494,000 after acquiring an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

NYSE SPGI opened at $330.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.