Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.10. 78,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

