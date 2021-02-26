Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Trimmed by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

LOW opened at $158.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

