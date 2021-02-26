Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Luminex worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,747,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Luminex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Luminex by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 104,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luminex alerts:

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $32.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.