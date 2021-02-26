LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $461.02

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €461.02 ($542.38) and traded as high as €539.30 ($634.47). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €532.80 ($626.82), with a volume of 389,117 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €530.13 ($623.68).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €519.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €461.02.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

