MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Up 14.3% on Analyst Upgrade

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. MacroGenics traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.01. 2,363,212 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 784,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.