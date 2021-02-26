Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,624,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,622 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,414,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 796.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 64,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,137,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.07.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

