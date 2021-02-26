Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MDGL stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.42. 8,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.33. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.19.

MDGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

