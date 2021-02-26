Maestrano Group (LON:MNO) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Maestrano Group Plc (LON:MNO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20), but opened at GBX 14 ($0.18). Maestrano Group shares last traded at GBX 13.70 ($0.18), with a volume of 148,841 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.95 million and a P/E ratio of -17.81.

In other Maestrano Group news, insider Robert Lojszczyk purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services for transportation, infrastructure, and banking sectors in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a patented cloud-based platform for master data management and business analytics together with specialist hardware and software for capturing, analysing, and reporting on large datasets within the transport sector employing artificial intelligence algorithms.

