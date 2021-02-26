Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $4.99. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 35,206 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $110.68 million, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

