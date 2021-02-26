Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Magellan Health worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $222,574.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $95.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens downgraded Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.