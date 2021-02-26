Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%.

MAIN traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. 483,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,609. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

