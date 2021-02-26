Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.47

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$73.47 and traded as high as C$77.63. Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) shares last traded at C$76.51, with a volume of 1,567 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital restated a “na” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The firm has a market cap of C$715.37 million and a P/E ratio of 12.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.47.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The business had revenue of C$38.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.0999995 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.