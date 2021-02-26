Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of MANH opened at $120.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average is $103.89. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,150. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 257,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

